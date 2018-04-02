Nidec (NJDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 24th.

Shares of NJDCY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.19. 25,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,643.07, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Nidec has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. analysts forecast that Nidec will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

