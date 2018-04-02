Comparing Nielsen (NLSN) and The Competition

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nielsen to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 6.53% 16.79% 4.46% Nielsen Competitors 5.46% -51.30% 2.36%

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Nielsen pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nielsen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 7 8 0 2.44 Nielsen Competitors 695 3522 6901 266 2.59

Nielsen presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.37%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen’s peers have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.57 billion $429.00 million 14.59 Nielsen Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 15.16

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nielsen beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch. The Company’s Buy segment provides consumer purchasing measurement and analytics. Its Watch segment provides media audience measurement and analytics. Nielsen offers its clients the ability to activate in real-time Nielsen audience insights as well as various consumer segments from over 200 data providers. The Company offers its services to various clients, such as The Coca-Cola Company, NBC Universal, Nestle S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and the Unilever Group.

