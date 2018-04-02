Nike (NYSE:NKE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.35 to $64.46 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.12. 12,382,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,306. The company has a market cap of $108,093.83, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 159,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,319,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 23,747.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,275,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 63.7% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 653,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

