B. Riley Weighs in on Nike’s FY2018 Earnings (NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Nike in a report issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

NKE stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,093.83, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Nike by 58.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after buying an additional 8,058,601 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Nike by 97.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,421,000 after buying an additional 5,987,728 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth about $226,588,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Nike by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,940,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

