Nike (NKE) Receives Buy Rating from Macquarie

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Macquarie in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen set a $64.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $76.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $59.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $63.41. 6,341,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,607. Nike has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $108,093.83, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/nikes-nke-buy-rating-reiterated-at-macquarie-updated.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.