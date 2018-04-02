Nitro Tops 1-Day Volume of $518.00 (CRYPTO:NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Nitro token can now be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nitro has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Nitro has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $518.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00695686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00167332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not possible to buy Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

