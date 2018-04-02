Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News coverage about Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Noble Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 46.0177254424423 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment's scoring:

Shares of NBL stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,951. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14,913.42, a PE ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 26.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $219,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $266,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

