First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,804 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 821,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,220,000 after buying an additional 100,288 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 276,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after buying an additional 150,773 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3,862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after buying an additional 185,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $136.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,903.99, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley set a $175.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.40.

In other Nordson news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,868 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $573,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 7,475 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $1,109,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,003 shares of company stock worth $26,852,329. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

