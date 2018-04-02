Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,626,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,567,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,546,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 669.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,928 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 305,886.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,678,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,007,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217,845.27, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Vetr cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

