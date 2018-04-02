Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nortech Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NSYS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,675. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company offers a range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

