North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$52,950.00 in Stock

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,950.00.

North American Energy Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Energy Partners alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, North American Energy Partners bought 107,700 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$754,977.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, North American Energy Partners bought 8,600 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$61,060.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, North American Energy Partners bought 800 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$5,008.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, North American Energy Partners acquired 177,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,113,330.00.

NOA stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875. North American Energy Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.52 and a 1-year high of C$7.48.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.70 million. North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/north-american-energy-partners-inc-noa-insider-purchases-c52950-00-in-stock-updated.html.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.