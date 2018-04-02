Facebook Inc (FB) Shares Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 283.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,794,857,000 after buying an additional 8,788,743 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16,822.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 6,100,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after buying an additional 4,032,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 229.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,130,000 after buying an additional 2,966,978 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,077,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,449,750. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $464,189.94, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. research analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,521 shares in the company, valued at $71,661,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,294,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.45.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

