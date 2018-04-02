Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 96,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,971. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $765.81, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick E. Scura, Jr. sold 53,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $845,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,763 shares of company stock worth $2,425,744. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,817,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120,290 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 53,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 383,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,237,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

