Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $15.19

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 38064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $765.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $200,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,763 shares of company stock worth $2,425,744. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

