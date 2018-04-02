Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Share Price

Media headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Norwegian Cruise Line earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3774841064375 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $546,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/norwegian-cruise-line-nclh-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.