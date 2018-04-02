Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Novanta worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Novanta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Novanta by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64,377 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novanta by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 333,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Novanta by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,302,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 467,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.93. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,804.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,764 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $498,058.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,917. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

