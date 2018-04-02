Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.86, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.50. Novavax has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Novavax by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 11,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,124,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 446,318 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/novavax-nvax-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.