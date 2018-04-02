NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “NRG Yield, Inc. acquires, owns and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation as well as thermal infrastructure assets primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. NRG Yield, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NYLD. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE NYLD opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,141.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.38. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.92 million. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Yield, Inc. Class C will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Sotos acquired 6,200 shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 280,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Roystone Capital Management LP increased its position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 422,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

