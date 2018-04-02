NuCana’s (NASDAQ:NCNA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 27th. NuCana had issued 6,667,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,005,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuCana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $18.92 on Monday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NuCana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “NuCana’s (NASDAQ:NCNA) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 27th” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/nucana-plcs-ncna-lock-up-period-to-end-tomorrow-updated.html.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.