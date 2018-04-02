Nuls 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.78 Million (NULS)

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Nuls token can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00028848 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinbene, EtherDelta and OKEx. Nuls has a total market cap of $80.38 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuls has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00699373 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174946 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030057 BTC.

About Nuls

Nuls’ launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice. Nuls’ official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nuls’ official website is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls is an open-source platform that will provide to the network members development tools for their projects. The Nuls' team main goal is to create a community-driven development based on the consensus mechanism proof-of-credit and modular architecture. Nuls token in an ERC-20 token that will be used to support Nuls-based applications, pay for application cost, exchange for assets, support Nuls development, and pay transaction fees just to name a few. “

Nuls Token Trading

Nuls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, Bit-Z and Coinbene. It is not presently possible to purchase Nuls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuls must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

