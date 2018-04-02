Numeraire Reaches Market Cap of $15.39 Million (CRYPTO:NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and $131,868.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $11.36 or 0.00162424 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoDerivatives and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00698120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00179617 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,354,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,354,280 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta and CryptoDerivatives. It is not possible to purchase Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

