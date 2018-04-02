Numis Securities Cuts PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Price Target to GBX 255

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 325 ($4.49) to GBX 255 ($3.52) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Investec decreased their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 374 ($5.17) to GBX 309 ($4.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

LON PZC remained flat at $GBX 228.60 ($3.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a one year low of GBX 199.70 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 367.80 ($5.08).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/numis-securities-cuts-pz-cussons-pzc-price-target-to-gbx-255-updated-updated.html.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances.

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.