Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 398 ($5.50) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.91) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.36) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 482 ($6.66) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.27 ($6.51).

LON OSB remained flat at $GBX 373 ($5.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 361.70 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.60).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 48.40 ($0.67) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The company had revenue of £245.40 million during the quarter. OneSavings Bank had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £184,689.27 ($255,166.16).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

