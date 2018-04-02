NuStar GP (NSH) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -0.04

News articles about NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NuStar GP earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.0467093419416 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSH shares. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NuStar GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar GP in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NuStar GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Get NuStar GP alerts:

NSH stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.11, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23. NuStar GP has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). NuStar GP had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 168.31%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/nustar-gp-nsh-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-04-updated-updated.html.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.