NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.11 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NuVasive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,676.17, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

