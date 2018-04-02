Nwam LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103,260.88, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.56 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nwam LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/nwam-llc-purchases-875-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-updated-updated.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.