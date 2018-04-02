NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

NXTM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 413,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,162. The firm has a market cap of $1,591.70, a PE ratio of -342.86 and a beta of 0.02. NxStage Medical has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

In other NxStage Medical news, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $261,485. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the third quarter valued at $1,908,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 572,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 77,082 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 239,738.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,502,000 after buying an additional 1,869,961 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the third quarter valued at $9,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. It operates through three segments. The System One segment includes revenues from the sale and rental of the System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment and the sale of disposable products in the home and critical care markets.

