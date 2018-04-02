NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) Announces Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports.

NSFDF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,881. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides aerial survey service to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The Company’s Stress Field Detection (SFD) survey technology is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

