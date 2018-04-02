Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Poloniex, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $112.62 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00204278 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00108246 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054032 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00108474 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00184009 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048467 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is considered a 2nd generation crypto currency. With all the alt coins that alter parametes such as hashing mechanism, time between blocks, starting difficulty, and so on, Nxt brings much much more to the table and was designed this way for a number of reasons. It's proof of stake model makes it less susceptible to 51% attacks whilst it is designed to support large transaction volumes, something which the traditional Bitcoin and its clones have as a potential flaw. Nxt allows the creation and exchange of custom tokens, coloured coins and assets on the Blockchain. In 2016, the NXT team announced the launch of Ardor, the Nxt 2.0. The platform will allow users the same features as Nxt and additional tools like sidechain support for asset issuance and more. The destribution of the ARDR token was done through a snapshot process, which is the reason for the price spike during late 2016. “

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Nxt Asset Exchange, AEX, Poloniex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bitcoin Indonesia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

