Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL remained flat at $$4.21 during trading on Monday. 68,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $593.45, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

In other news, Director Marc Gamsin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

