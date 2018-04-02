Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Analysts expect Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) to announce $3.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics reported sales of $1.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $16.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $21.87 million to $27.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Obalon Therapeutics.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.67% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OBLN. Northland Securities raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Obalon Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

In other news, CFO William J. Plovanic purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 53.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 235.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 511.8% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 66.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ OBLN) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.54. 31,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,226. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/obalon-therapeutics-inc-obln-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-3-55-million-updated.html.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.