Insider Buying: Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys 26 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson purchased 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($207.63).

LON:OCDO remained flat at $GBX 530.80 ($7.33) during trading hours on Monday. Ocado Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.20 ($8.33).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCDO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs cut Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.46) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Numis Securities cut Ocado Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.98) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 396.20 ($5.47).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

