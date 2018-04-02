Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.0364236370778 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

OXY stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $49,704.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

