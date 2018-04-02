OceanChain (OC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, OceanChain has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OceanChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.98 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00656596 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006295 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003769 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00087330 BTC.

OceanChain Profile

OceanChain (CRYPTO:OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins. The official website for OceanChain is oceanchain.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orangecoin (OC) is a scrypt altcoin that joins both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake to secure the network. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 25% of the total number of 200 million coins and will last two weeks. The PoS phase has an interest rate of 20% in Y1, 10% Y2, 5% Y3 and then a constant 2.5%. There was a premine of 5% for bounties etc. “

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to purchase OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

