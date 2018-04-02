Oceaneering International (OII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,644. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,825.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $484.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

