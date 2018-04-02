Octanox Achieves Market Capitalization of $209,584.00 (CRYPTO:OTX)

Octanox (CURRENCY:OTX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Octanox has a total market cap of $209,584.00 and $625.00 worth of Octanox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Octanox has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One Octanox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00702524 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000456 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00167525 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Octanox Profile

Octanox’s total supply is 8,500,001 tokens. Octanox’s official Twitter account is @OctanoxPlatform. Octanox’s official website is octanox.org.

Buying and Selling Octanox

Octanox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Octanox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octanox must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octanox using one of the exchanges listed above.

