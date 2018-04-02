Oddo Bhf Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €122.00 ($150.62) price target by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €117.43 ($144.97).

RHM stock remained flat at $€115.35 ($142.41) during mid-day trading on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a 52-week high of €116.80 ($144.20).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

