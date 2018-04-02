OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA opened at $21.43 on Monday. Discovery Inc has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,184.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $61,909.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares in the company, valued at $882,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 20,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $483,954.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $913,006. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

