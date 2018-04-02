OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Global 100 Index (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global 100 Index were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global 100 Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global 100 Index during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Global 100 Index by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Global 100 Index by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Global 100 Index by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 65,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Global 100 Index alerts:

iShares S&P Global 100 Index stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. iShares S&P Global 100 Index has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $98.94.

WARNING: “OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Global 100 Index (NYSEARCA:IOO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/old-mission-capital-llc-purchases-1620-shares-of-ishares-sp-global-100-index-ioo-updated-updated.html.

About iShares S&P Global 100 Index

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global 100 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global 100 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.