OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $417,000 Position in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 87,234 shares in the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

PGAL stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

