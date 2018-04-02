OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH opened at $37.89 on Monday. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,674.74, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/old-mission-capital-llc-takes-402000-position-in-dish-network-corp-dish-updated-updated.html.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.