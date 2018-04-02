BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $14,274.18, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,305,946.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,827. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

