OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 325.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the airline’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 365.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $56.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33,677.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Dr Cunningham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.25 per share, with a total value of $196,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,091. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.03 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

