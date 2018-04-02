PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $323,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $445,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $900,086 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on shares of PVH to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

PVH opened at $151.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11,649.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. PVH has a 1 year low of $96.85 and a 1 year high of $157.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. analysts expect that PVH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

WARNING: “PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-has-686000-stake-in-pvh-pvh-updated.html.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.