Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Lifted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Waters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,523,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Waters by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 42,143 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total value of $9,153,881.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,890.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $278,826.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $16,326,519. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $198.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,650.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $687.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.98 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.13.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

