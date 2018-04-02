OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after buying an additional 5,270,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,716,707,000 after buying an additional 4,678,977 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle by 17.9% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after buying an additional 7,427,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,110,799,000 after buying an additional 1,835,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,206,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,015,961,000 after buying an additional 2,193,120 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.77 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $45.18. 2,055,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,359,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $189,386.80, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

