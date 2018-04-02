Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Celgene by 4,290.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,408,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,725,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,366,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1,489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,907,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,527,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CELG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Shares of CELG opened at $89.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,101.63, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

