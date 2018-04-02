Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 59,740 Shares of Olin Co. (OLN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,740 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Nomura lowered their target price on Olin from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

OLN stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5,080.17, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. Olin Co. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other Olin news, insider Stephen C. Curley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

