OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.51 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00124405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TDAX, Upbit and Gate.io. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $892.89 million and approximately $49.51 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017963 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011838 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cabbage (CAB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BigONE, Gate.io, Livecoin, Coinbene, AEX, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, EtherDelta, Huobi, Poloniex, Liqui, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Exrates, Coinnest, HitBTC, TDAX, Upbit, COSS, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Binance, Bancor Network, Coinrail and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

