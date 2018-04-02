Analyzing OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) & Its Rivals

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS: OLNCF) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal forgings & stampings” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OMNI-LITE INDS CAN to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million $760,000.00 N/A OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Competitors $883.85 million $14.22 million 19.22

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Profitability

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67% OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Competitors 3.83% 9.28% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Competitors 10 102 85 4 2.41

As a group, “Metal forgings & stampings” companies have a potential downside of 1.28%. Given OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s peers have a beta of 1.50, meaning that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of shares of all “Metal forgings & stampings” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Metal forgings & stampings” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN peers beat OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

